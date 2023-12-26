Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with NYPD on Christmas

‘Christmas is canceled’ and 'Long live the intifada' could be heard on the NYC streets as the crowd carried blood-red faux Nativity scene

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters marched the streets of the New York City on Christmas day. At least seven arrests were reported as scuffles between participants and the police broke out in several locations across Manhattan.

Demonstrators chanted slogans like "Christmas is canceled;" "While Ur Shopping Bombs are Dropping," and “No Joy In Genocide” was written atop the faux Nativity scene splattered in red.

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Slogans of "Long live the intifada" and "From NY to Gaza, Globalize the Intifada" were also reportedly heard at the demonstration. Participants could be seen carrying banner "From Gaza to Jenin revolution until victory."

According to NYPost, demonstrators also left "Zionism is terrorism" and "Free Palestine" stickers as well as "Murdered by Israel" flyers at the Union Square Holiday Market.

Earlier on Christmas Eve night, protesters also reportedly followed a pro-Palestinian car caravan that disrupting Christmas carolers at Washington Square Park.

