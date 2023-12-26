Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman labeled the post as a "reinvention" of history, as it is historically inaccurate

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known for her outspoken views, is facing criticism for a Christmas message that drew parallels between Jesus and Palestinians, sparking accusations of spreading historically inaccurate information and antisemitic tropes.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez stated that Jesus was born in "modern-day Palestine" and likened his persecution to present-day Israel's actions.

She described Jesus as part of a "targeted population" facing indiscriminate killings to protect an "unjust leader's power." The post, featuring an image of a baby doll in rubble, was criticized for its comparison of Jesus' family to "Jewish Palestinians."

Christian leaders in Bethlehem, a traditional birthplace of Jesus, canceled Christmas celebrations this year in solidarity and due to slow tourism. Ocasio-Cortez shared a video of Reverend Munther Isaac, delivering a sermon echoing a similar message in a second Instagram post.

Former Anti-Defamation League leader Abraham Foxman condemned Ocasio-Cortez's initial post as "hateful and dangerous," citing concerns about the historic charge of Jews being collectively responsible for killing Jesus. The claim, a source of historical antisemitism, has been rejected by the Catholic Church since the 1960s. Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman labeled the post as a "reinvention" of history.