Michigan Supreme Court rejects bid to exclude Trump from 2024 Primary Ballot

The contention lies in whether Trump's actions related to the Capitol riot should be categorized as insurrection, therefor disqualifying him from the 2024 race

The Michigan Supreme Court has delivered a decisive blow to attempts to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 Republican primary ballot.

The decision, which aligns with lower court rulings in Michigan, comes in the wake of a controversial move by the Colorado Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from appearing on that state's ballots in 2024.

The disqualification, based on the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, stems from Trump's alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. It revolves around the interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits individuals who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States from holding office.

The contention lies in whether Trump's actions related to the Capitol riot should be categorized as engaging in insurrection. Furthermore, the question of whether the authority to disqualify a candidate over such an issue rests with the state or the federal government adds another layer of complexity to the debate.

This is a developing story

Read more stories like this>>

•Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit southern Israeli kibbutz in solidarity trip>>

•Colorado supreme court disqualifies Trump from presidential primary elections>>

•Senate border security talks grind on as Trump invokes 'blood-poisoning' rhetoric>>