USS Gerald R. Ford to return from Mediterranean for end of operational tour - report

The U.S. military would still have a lot of 'capabilities and flexibilities' with additional warships in the Middle East, the report cites an American official

Amid escalating attacks by the Houthis from Yemen against international shipping and cross-border rocket launches by Hezbollah from Lebanon, both Iranian-backed, the U.S. will bring its largest aircraft carrier strike group (CSG) back to its base in the state of Virginia, according to ABC News.

It was later reported by Ynet, on Monday morning, that the U.S. had informed Israel ahead of time. In addition, it was made clear there are enough deterrent forces in the area and additional vessels could be sent if the need arises.

According to the report, two U.S. officials told ABC News that the USS Gerald R. Ford CSG would return in the "coming days" to its home part in Norfolk, Virginia. This would be in line with its original schedule of deployment.

The CSG's original deployment schedule would be maintained, the senior U.S. official stressed, adding that American military would still have a lot of "capabilities and flexibilities" with additional warships in the region.

The U.S. Defense Department, however, commented to ABC that "we have nothing to announce today."

The USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group fleet had been sent to the Eastern Mediterranean shortly after the Hamas-led attack on Israel, in October 2023, as part of U.S. posturing to deter any further attacks from Iran or other Iranian proxies in the region, in addition to another aircraft.

"As part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts toward widening this war following Hamas' attack on Israel," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated at the time.

In recent days, the Tehran-backed Houthis have escalated attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea area, including a direct attack on U.S. forces which returned fire and sunk three speedboats from the rebel-controlled territory in Yemen. Reportedly, a direct Iranian attack reached as far as the Indian Ocean.

As such, the U.S. launched 'Operation Prosperity Guardian' to safeguard shipping lanes in the Red Sea against Houthi attacks with a maritime coalition. Compromised of more than 20 nations, India was the latest to publicly boosts its naval presence in the area.