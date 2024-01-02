Harvard president Claudine Gay to resign amid antisemitism and plagiarism controversies

The resignation comes amid allegations of plagiarism in Gay's academic writings and backlash over handling of calls for Jewish genocide on campus

Harvard University President Claudine Gay has announced her resignation on Tuesday, citing a need for the 'institution to navigate challenges without distraction.'

In decision was released in a letter to the school community, Gay expressed that it was not taken lightly.

In consultation with the Board, Gay deemed it in Harvard's best interests for her to step down amid controversy.

The resignation comes amid allegations of plagiarism in Gay's academic writings and backlash over her handling of questions about antisemitism during a congressional hearing, sparking calls for her departure.

This is a developing story