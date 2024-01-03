U.S. 'confident' Hamas and PIJ used Shifa Hospital to hold hostages in Gaza

American intelligence corroborates that Palestinian terrorist organizations use of the medical complex as a command and control node in the Gaza Strip

Declassified intelligence from American agencies corroborated information on the terrorist organizations Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) using the Shifa Hospital in Gaza as a command and control center for the terror, as well as for hiding some hostages abducted from Israel on October 7.

“The U.S. Intelligence Community is confident in its judgment on this topic and has independently corroborated information on HAMAS and PIJ’s use of the hospital complex for a variety of purposes related to its campaign against Israel,” read a declassified segment of the American assessment shared with news agencies.

The assessment, shared by an American official speaking on condition of anonymity, and based on independent U.S. intelligence, added that the groups “used the al-Shifa hospital complex and sites beneath it to house command infrastructure, exercise certain command and control activities, store some weapons, and hold at least a few hostages.”

Furthermore, the U.S. official said that Hamas operatives destroyed sensitive documents and electronics at the hospital complex, as well as moving most of the hostages held at the site, before the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began a multi-day raid on November 15.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency, released a statement at the time that a pathological report confirmed the murder of the abducted IDF Corporal Noa Marciano on the hospital premises, as well as CCTV footage showing other hostages being escorted in. After the operation, two hostages were located at or near the large complex.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, backed the Israeli assessment at the time, saying on November 14, “We have information that confirms that Hamas is using that particular hospital for a command and control node.”

The report was first published by the New York Times, and later independently obtained by multiple news agencies, including AP and Reuters. According to which, a still classified version of the assessment was sent to lawmakers in the U.S. Congress.