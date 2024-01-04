Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado ballot ban

The former president filed an appeal to keep his name on the Colorado primary ballot, following a similar request to overturn a ban in Maine

Donald Trump's legal team filed an appeal in the United States' highest court, asking it to overturn a decision by Colorado's Supreme Court that bans Trump from appears on the state primary ballot as a presidential candidate.

The appeal was filed on Wednesday, leaving the court to decide now whether it will hear the case, and whether to expedite the appeal. The decision could be made in the coming days.

The highest court in Colorado ruled in December that Trump should be barred from the primary ballot, overturning a lower court decision, by citing him as responsible for the events of January 6 in which hundreds of his supporters invaded Capitol Hill. The historic 4-3 decision invoked Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the "insurrection clause." In its decision, the court said that Trump prevented the peaceful transfer of power.

Trump's legal team is arguing that individual states do not have the power to enforce that clause, and that banning Trump's name from the ballot would cause confusion for voters. The Trump campaign spokesperson argued that keeping the Republican frontrunner off the ballot was "un-American" and was an "unconstitutional act of election interference."

Several states have challenged Trump's eligibility to run in the 2024 elections, with some already having ruled while others are still pending a decision. Maine also decided to remove him from the Republican primary ballot, with Trump's team filing a similar appeal a day prior.

Minnesota and Michigan dismissed similar efforts to ban Trump from the ballot, while in Oregon the case is still pending.