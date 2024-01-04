Biden campaign staffers demand president call for Israel ceasefire

The anonymous letter from 17 aides criticized his response to the Israel-Hamas war and said it could cost him re-election

A letter published late Wednesday night by staff members of President Joe Biden's re-election campaign called on the U.S. leader to demand an immediate end to the fighting in Gaza — or else, it could cost him a second term.

The anonymous group of aides said they were writing to express their "tremendous grief" over the violence in the region, and criticized Biden for betraying the values of the Democratic party.

"We joined this campaign because the values that you — and we — share are ones worth fighting for," the staffers wrote in their letter. "Justice, empathy, and our belief in the dignity of human life is the backbone of not only the Democratic Party, but of the country. However, your administration’s response to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza has been fundamentally antithetical to those values."

The aides went on to outline several steps they believe Biden needs to take to redress their concerns, and to win back Democratic voters who have been alienated by his stalwart support for the Israeli military campaign. They wrote that the president must publicly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, using the diplomatic and financial power at his disposal.

They also said that Hamas should release all remaining hostages held in Gaza, while Israel should release the over 2,000 Palestinians who are being held in administrative detention without charge.

The letter also demanded that Biden cut all unconditional military aid to Israel, investigate whether the IDF committed violations of human rights, and "take concrete steps to end the conditions of apartheid, occupation, and ethnic cleansing that are the root causes of this conflict."

The letter concludes by accusing Biden of "complicity" in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians by refusing to call for a ceasefire.

The letter highlights the deep divide within the Democratic party over support for Israel versus the Palestinian cause, a gap that the staffers also played upon, saying that it could prove to be a key campaign issue that will drive away voters. The staffers wrote that nearly three-quarters of voters under the age of 30, a key bloc in the Democratic base, disapprove of Biden's handling of the war. They also said the campaign has lost large quantities of volunteers over the issue and that his run for office is in jeopardy.

Biden is running for re-election in 2024, positioning himself as the only viable challenger to former president Donald Trump, whom he has called a threat to America's democracy.

While Biden has repeatedly stated that he stands by Israel, the administration has repeatedly pressured Israel to increase the amount of humanitarian aid that can enter Gaza, and has reportedly asked the war cabinet to lower the intensity of the fighting and move into a new phase of strategic operations. Israel's security establishment has assessed that the war in Gaza could continue for another six months, while also reviewing plans to help the country return to a semblance of normality by allowing evacuated communities that lie 4 to 7 kilometers (2.5 to 4.3 miles) from the Gaza border to return home.