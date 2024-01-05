NYPD reports 31 antisemitic hate crimes during December

The New York Police Department reported 31 antisemitic hate crimes in December, up from the same month last year but down from October and November, when anti-Jewish attacks increased to following Hamas' invasion of Israel on October 7.

Last December's total is more than double the same month in 2022, when there were 14 anti-Jewish hate crimes.

It is also much higher than the average of 18 incidents recorded in the first nine months of the year.

However, December's 31 antisemitic incidents are far fewer than the 62 anti-Jewish crimes recorded in November and 69 in October, indicating that the city's recent wave of antisemitism may have peaked.

Spencer Platt/AFP

Antisemitic crimes accounted for more than half of the 59 hate crimes reported to police in the city last month. There were also 11 hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation, four anti-Muslim hate crimes, four anti-Asian hate crimes and nine others in several other categories.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

The total number of antisemitic incidents reported to police in 2023 stands at 325, according to a compilation of monthly police data. This figure corresponds to almost one antisemitic incident per day.