'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep Golden Globes, stars show support for hostages

Two stars, Jay Smith-Cameron and John Ortiz, made a subtle yet poignant statement by sporting yellow ribbons in solidarity with Israeli hostages

Jeremy Allen White poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for "The Bear" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Jeremy Allen White poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy for "The Bear" at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The 2024 Golden Globes took place last night in Los Angeles, with big wins for the films "Oppenheimer" and TV series "Succession."

"Oppenheimer" took home 5 awards including Best Drama Movie, while "Succession" won 4 awards including Best TV Drama.  

"Barbie", which had the most nominations, only won 2 minor category awards. 

There had been speculation that stars would use the Globes stage to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

While the ceremony largely steered away from addressing the Israel-Hamas conflict, two stars, Jay Smith-Cameron and John Ortiz, made a subtle yet poignant statement by sporting yellow ribbons in solidarity with Israeli hostages. 

This symbolic gesture stood out amidst a night of industry accolades and achievements. 

The event also marked a pivotal change in its organizational structure following scandals within the Foreign Press Association, emphasizing a newfound diversity in its voting body and procedures.

