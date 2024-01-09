Blinken lands in Israel, says Gazans must be allowed go back to homes in north

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Monday for meetings with Israeli leaders, as part of efforts to halt escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.

Blinken will brief officials on his talks with Arab partners seeking a ceasefire agreement.

Upon arrival, Blinken emphasized the imperative for Israel to permit displaced Palestinian civilians in Gaza to return to their homes. He stressed the necessity of safeguarding civilians and ensuring the delivery of crucial humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict.

However, Israeli leaders have signaled a conditional stance on allowing the return of displaced Palestinians. They indicated that such a move would depend on Hamas's willingness to release Israeli hostages, setting a potential hurdle in the path to allowing Gazans to go home in the northern part of the enclave.

(Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

The top U.S. diplomat said it is "on the absolute imperative to do more to protect civilians and to do more to make sure that humanitarian assistance is getting into the hands of those who need it."

The international community, notably the United States and Arab leaders, has been urging Israel to de-escalate its offensive against Hamas. This pressure has intensified, with calls for a reduction in hostilities to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation and pave the way for diplomatic negotiations.

IDF Spokesperson

The conflict continues to rage on, with Israeli forces engaged in intense operations targeting Hamas fighters across various regions of Gaza. Despite efforts to shift focus towards more targeted approaches, there has been no respite in the ongoing clashes.

Blinken's diplomatic efforts extended beyond Israel, with talks held in multiple countries in the region.