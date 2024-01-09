Car crashed into White House security barrier, driver in custody

A silver SUV collided with an exterior barrier of the White House complex on Monday night. The U.S. Secret Service spokesperson said the driver was apprehended and the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

"Shortly before 6p.m., a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex," U.S. Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, wrote on X.

"The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision,” Guglielmi added.

The Secret Service spokesperson also stated there could be interruptions to regular traffic in the area, near the eastern side of the White House complex. A build up of law enforcement officials could be seen arriving at the scene.

A similar incident occurred a month prior, in December 2023, but outside U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign headquarters in the state of Delaware, when a silver sedan struck a Secret Service vehicle attached to the presidential motorcade.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden were immediately rushed to safety. In the end, there was no bodily harm reported during the incident and there was "no protective interest" in the event.