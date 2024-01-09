U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib named "Anti-Semite of the year" by StopAntisemitism organization

Michigan Democratic Representative Rashida Tlaib has been awarded the title of "Anti-Semite of the Year" by the StopAntisemitism organization.

This designation comes in response to her statements, particularly following the October 7 attacks initiated by Hamas, which the organization has labeled as “particularly unconscionable.”

Liora Rez, the executive director of StopAntisemitism, emphasized Tlaib’s history of anti-Semitic remarks and highlighted her recent accusations against Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians. Rez condemned Tlaib for defending calls for the ethnic cleansing of Jews in Israel and labeled the representative’s statements as contributing to the dangerous rise of anti-Semitic incidents in America.

This year’s award places Tlaib among previous recipients, including rapper Kanye West, marking her as the fifth individual to receive this ignominious distinction. Tlaib’s history of criticizing Israel's policies and her statements following the October attacks have fueled controversy. Notably, she criticized the U.S. for providing financial support to what she termed the "apartheid government" of Israel.

The representative faced criticism for her repeated use of the phrase "from the river to the sea," which many interpreted as an implicit call for the destruction of Israel, despite her insistence that it represented Palestinian freedom. Tlaib also faced backlash for incorrectly accusing the IDF of bombing a Gaza hospital, which was actually struck by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

Furthermore, the House of Representatives censured Tlaib in November for her anti-Israel statements. Ending 2023 on a controversial note, she labeled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "genocidal maniac" in an Instagram post in late December, further escalating tensions surrounding her rhetoric.

Tlaib's remarks and accusations have continued to provoke debate and stir controversy, with critics and organizations like StopAntisemitism condemning her statements as contributing to the rise of anti-Semitic sentiments.