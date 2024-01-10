Antisemitic incidents in U.S. rise by 360% since Oct.7 - report

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a New York-based international Jewish non-governmental organization, on Wednesday reported rise of antisemitism by 360% across the United States between October 7 and January 7.

The group tracked a total of 3,283 incidents within the three months. During the same period a year before, the U.S. observed 712 incidents.

The ADL's Extremism Center counted 60 incidents of physical assault, 553 incidents of vandalism, 1,353 incidents of verbal or written harassment as well as 1,317 rallies, "including antisemitic rhetoric, expressions of support for terrorism against the state of Israel and/or anti-Zionism," read the statement.

“In this difficult moment, antisemitism is spreading and mutating in alarming ways,” stated Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “This onslaught of hate includes a dramatic increase in fake bomb threats that disrupt services at synagogues and put communities on edge across the country.”

"The American Jewish community is facing a threat level that’s now unprecedented in modern history," added Greenblatt.

Around two-thirds of the total incidents are said to be related to the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the ADL's calculations, at least 505 antisemitic incidents occurred on college campuses, and another 246 were reported in K-12 schools. Additionally, "at least 628 incidents were reported against Jewish institutions such as synagogues and community centers."

The New York Police Department earlier on Friday reported 31 antisemitic hate crimes in December.

