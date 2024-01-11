Intelligence assessment raises risk of Hezbollah attack on U.S. soil, personnel abroad - report

American assessments have raised concern that the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah could carry out an attack on U.S. soil, as well as against diplomatic and military staff abroad, according to a POLITICO report citing four officials familiar with the intelligence.

“Hezbollah could draw on the capability they have … to put people [in] places to do something,” one of the officials was quoted as saying, adding that a potential attack on the U.S. “is something to be worried about.”

According to a number of officials cited by POLITICO, there’s a growing chance for an attack “on U.S. soil” as tensions in the region escalate. While it also reiterated that Washington has been working to de-escalate tensions.

In contrast to previous lone-wolf attacks in the U.S. and Europe that were inspired by the Islamic State or al-Qaeda but not directly tied to the group, the cited officials said the Iranian-backed Hezbollah has capabilities that the others do not, particularly an international network of operatives that would carry out their directives.

The officials cited by POLITICO pointed out that U.S. personnel in the Middle East were likely to be targeted first, with intelligence suggesting it could be against both troops and diplomatic staff. In the meantime, Washington increased security at its Beirut embassy.

There have been at least 127 attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17, with the Americans taking retaliatory action in most cases. The highest-level response was a January 4 drone strike on a senior Iranian-backed militia leader in Baghdad. According to the latest report, Washington determined that Hezbollah has similar plans as the other Tehran-proxies.

Hezbollah, and its precursor the Islamic Jihad Organization, had carried out a 1983 attack against the U.S. embassy in Beirut, killing 63 people. And six months later, more than 220 American service members and in a separate attack 58 French paratroopers were killed in bomb blasts attributed to the Lebanese terrorist organization.