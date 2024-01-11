Bomb threat targets judge in Trump's fraud trial

A bomb threat was reported at the residence of Judge Arthur Engoron, who presides over former President Donald Trump's civil fraud case.

Long Island police responded to the threat on Thursday morning, just hours before the scheduled commencement of closing arguments in the high-profile trial.

The Nassau County bomb squad was swiftly dispatched to investigate the threat at Judge Engoron's home, and the situation remains under scrutiny. The status of Engoron's presence at the residence during the incident is currently unclear.

The bomb threat occurred amid a tense backdrop, marked by a heated email exchange on Wednesday between Judge Engoron and Trump's attorney, Chris Kise. The correspondence revolved around Trump's desire to speak during the closing arguments, a request that Engoron ultimately denied.

The judge's decision stemmed from Trump's refusal to commit to discussing only the factual aspects of the case, insisting on the right to engage in potentially adversarial rhetoric.

The unfolding security situation impacted the trial proceedings, causing delays in processing reporters and lawyers through security lines at the courthouse where the closing arguments are set to unfold.

This civil fraud trial is one of several legal battles that the former president is currently confronting. These include federal and state charges accusing him of a range of crimes, including the illegal hoarding of classified documents and alleged schemes to overturn the 2020 presidential election.