Harvard faces lawsuit over failure to address anti-Semitism on campus

Harvard University is in the midst of a legal battle as Jewish students file a lawsuit accusing the prestigious institution of allowing anti-Semitism to fester on its campus.

The complaint, submitted on Wednesday, claims that Harvard selectively enforces its anti-discrimination policies, leaving Jewish students vulnerable to harassment.

The lawsuit further alleges that the university harbors professors who endorse violence against Jews and propagate anti-Semitic ideologies.

Given Harvard's historical significance, the complaint argues that the university should not permit the specific targeting of Jews or tolerate calls for the destruction of Israel by students or faculty.

The 388-year-old institution is accused of violating federal laws prohibiting discrimination. This legal action follows the recent resignation of Harvard's president, Claudine Gay, amid criticism of her handling of anti-Semitic incidents following a Hamas attack on Israel. Similar lawsuits are also being directed at other universities, including New York University and the University of California, Berkeley.

The plaintiffs in the Harvard case, including Alexander Kestenbaum, a master's student at Harvard Divinity School, assert that free speech does not excuse the university's alleged inaction in the face of increasing anti-Semitism, which they refer to as "Judeophobia."