Trudeau: Canada doesn't support 'premise' of South Africa's genocide claims against Israel

'Our wholehearted support of the ICJ and its processes does not mean that we support the premise of the case brought forward by South Africa'

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Canadian PM Justin TrudeauAdek Berry/AP Photo

Canada does not accept the premise of South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice which says Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday. 

Israel rejected as false the accusations brought by South Africa at the ICJ, the U.N.'s top court. 

Trudeau spelled out that while Canada was a strong backer of the court, this did not extend to South Africa's attempt to tar Israel as a genocidal state. 

"Our wholehearted support of the ICJ and its processes does not mean that we support the premise of the case brought forward by South Africa."

