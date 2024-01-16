75th Emmys was held on Monday, four months later due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes, but it appears that the celebration of the TV production did not lose much over the delay.

HBO's 'Succession' took six wins, including the best drama award. "This is a show about family, but it's also about when partisan news coverage gets intertwined with right-wing politics, and after four seasons I understand that's a problem we have fixed," commented Jesse Armstrong, the show's creator.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747102709658923132 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

'The Bear' also swept six nominations and won the best comedy. Its lead actor Jeremy Allen White - together with other members of the cast - received appreciation for his performance, while the social media seems to remain focused on his participation in Calvin Klein's viral ad campaign.

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Netflix's 'Beef,' some of the most unique series to have debuted on TV in recent years, took five wins, including best limited series. Earlier in January, leading actress Ali Wong made Golden Globes history by being the first actress of Asian descent to win in leading actress category.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747103064622879227 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Legendary Elton John finally became an EGOT club - the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners - member after his Disney+ special 'Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium' won for best live variety special.

The show's Jewish producer Ben Winston went up to receive the best variety special award while wearing a pin of identification with the hostages held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747089429624246490 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

'RuPaul's Drag Race' won its fifth top reality show at Emmys. Its host RuPaul Charles delivered a speech standing up for the LGBTQ+ community amid ongoing attacks on drag queen story hour events.

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you, so listen to a drag queen."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747079353505128612 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Matthew Perry, who died unexpectedly back in October at the age of 53, received an emotional tribute in the ceremony's memorial segment as the organizers played 'Friends' theme song. Tribute also included Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Paul Reubens, Barbara Walters, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley and others.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747117400162779449 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

'The Crown' actor Khalid Abdalla, an outspoken supporter of South Africa's genocide charges against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), used the Emmys to make a statement on the Israel-Hamas war, calling for a ceasefire. The British actor walked up to photographers on the red carpet, wearing all-black, with the words "Never again" written on his left palm.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747059711076147390 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Read more stories like this >>

• 'Oppenheimer' and 'Succession' sweep Golden Globes, stars show support for hostages >>

• Michael Rapaport speaks to i24NEWS on Israel visit and antisemitism >>

• 'World has failed the women of October 7,' says Gal Gadot >>