Solidarity for both Israel and Gaza on display at 2024 Emmy awards

The Emmy Awards, known for celebrating excellence in television, saw a broader trend of actors and industry figures expressing their views on the Israel-Hamas war through symbolic pins. These included the yellow ribbon, a dove, and scales representing the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The pins served as visual representations of solidarity for both Israel and Gaza.

Khalid Abdalla, acclaimed for his role as Dodi Fayed in "The Crown," used the platform of the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards to deliver a message on the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Gracing the red carpet in an all-black ensemble, Abdalla raised his hand, unveiling the words 'Never Again' written across his palm—a poignant reference to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This follows Abdalla's earlier call for a ceasefire at the LA premiere of "The Crown" series six, where he wore a white suit with explicit messages on his hands.

Notably, Ben Winston, the producer of Elton John's filmed show, sported the yellow pin during the ceremony.

Accepting an award on Elton John's behalf, Winston used the pin to raise awareness for the return of Israeli abductees held captive by Hamas.

The yellow ribbon, a symbol of solidarity, took center stage as industry figures united to express their perspectives on the complex and ongoing global issue.

