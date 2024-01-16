White House says IDF shift to low-Intensity fighting will allow more aid, return of civilians

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has revealed that with the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) transition to low-intensity fighting in northern Gaza, with a similar shift expected for the southern region, the U.S. expects for a significant increase in humanitarian aid and the potential return of civilians to their homes.

"With the scale-back in fighting, we are preparing to increase the humanitarian assistance, as well as to help set the conditions for the population to return to north Gaza where the UN hopes to conduct assessment missions over the coming week," stated Kirby during a press briefing.

While Israel has approved a UN assessment of the situation, it has rejected efforts permitting evacuated Gazans to return to their homes in the northern Strip.

The Israeli authorities argue that active fighting persists in the region, and any steps towards allowing civilians to return will be contingent on progress in efforts to secure the release of hostages.

"We're making these preparations because we believe that these lower intensity operations inside Gaza should not only allow for a reduction in civilian casualties but a more reliable distribution of aid over the coming period," Kirby added.

He noted that David Satterfield, Biden's Gaza humanitarian envoy, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew were engaged in meetings with senior Israeli political and military leaders to further discuss the issue.

Kirby acknowledged the distressing nature of images emerging from Gaza, describing them as "heartbreaking and painful."

He emphasized ongoing efforts by the United States to limit civilian casualties, while underscoring the challenges posed by Hamas operating among civilian populations, hindering humanitarian efforts.