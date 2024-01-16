U.S. federal employees plan walkout in protest of Biden's Israel policy

In a rare display of dissent, U.S. federal employees from nearly two dozen agencies are preparing to walk off the job on Tuesday to protest the Biden administration's handling of the Gaza war.

Organized under the banner "Feds United for Peace," dozens of government employees plan to observe a "Day of Mourning" marking 100 days of Israel's military campaign in Gaza. The organizers, choosing to remain anonymous, anticipate the participation of "easily hundreds" from 22 federal agencies.

The list of participating agencies, includes employees from agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, the National Park Service, the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency are expected to join the protest.

The planned walkout is a manifestation of growing discontent among U.S. officials over the Biden administration's refusal to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The dissent effort, organized by Feds United for Peace, emerged from a collective desire to change the Biden administration's policy on Israel. Internal disagreements over the administration's policy became public as the U.S. increased weapons and ammunition support to Israel in its battle against Hamas. Criticisms were voiced through letters in the State Department's "dissent channel," and even anonymous staffers from Biden's re-election campaign issued an open letter warning of potential voter consequences.

In response to the planned walkout, House Speaker Mike Johnson threatened disciplinary action against federal employees, asserting that those walking out on their job deserve to be fired.

Feds United For Peace clarified that the initiative is not a strike but a "Day of Mourning" to provide space for mourning and healing. They asserted their right to freedom of expression, emphasizing that their views are personal and not reflective of their roles in serving the American people.

