The United States on Wednesday morning slapped Yemen’s Ansar Allah, more commonly known as the Houthis, with the Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) label.

The sanctions arrived as the Houthis have continually attacked commercial shipping vessels in Red Sea waters and the area since mid-November, having then escalated their attacks despite repeated warnings and recent counterstrikes from the U.S.-led coalition.

“We are taking the action because of the Iranian-backed Houthis’ continued attacks on the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These attacks are clear examples of terrorism in violation of international law and a major threat to global commerce,” a senior official in U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said. “They jeopardize the delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

The official stated that an ultimate goal of the sanctions, which will go into effect in 30 days, would be “to de-escalate and bring about a positive change in behavior.”

The 30-day implementation window will give the administration an opportunity to “ensure robust humanitarian carve outs are in place, so we actually target the Houthis, not the people of Yemen,” the official added.

The U.S. government will utilize the time to conduct outreach with importers, financial institutions, NGOs, the United Nations and other humanitarian assistance agencies to discuss implementation and the possible need for additional sanctions carve-outs. It will also give the Biden administration some room to maneuver should it see a change from the Houthis.

“I think the 30-day implementation period is not some sort of prediction around what may happen in those 30 days, but instead, a real acknowledgement that we need to do some work to make sure that this designation impacts the Houthis and puts pressure on them while absolutely minimizing potential impact on the people of Yemen,” said the official. “Given the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, which remains the focus for the United States, we wanted to be extra careful.”

The Biden administration will issue five licenses that will authorize transactions related to food, medicine and medical devices, along with fuel, personal remittances, telecommunications and the operation of ports and airports.

AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File

A second senior administration official said the designations announced Wednesday aimed to highlight the “malign” activity and isolate the Houthis, and enable coordinated action across the U.S. government and with our international partners.

The sanctions are also designed to deny the targets access to the U.S. financial system, and impose secondary sanctions on the Houthis’ supporters.

But, all three senior administration officials who spoke with reporters ahead of today’s announcement were clear that the administration considered the SDGT labeling part of a broader strategy, and not a solution in and of itself.

U.S. CENTCOM

“We believe that the designation will apply additional pressure on the Houthis to change their behavior and turn away from Iran, and then for the Houthis, to become a constructive actor” in the UN Security Council process, said a third senior administration official, nothing that the Houthis utilize Iranian funding, training and weapons to destabilize Yemen and engage in terrorist activities that affects the region.

“We will continue to counter and blunt Iranian malign influence wherever we can. So, of course, the choice to move away from Iran is now in the hands of the Houthis,” added the third official.

(AP Photo)

The Houthis were declared both a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) and specially designated global terrorists by the Trump administration in its final hours in power.

Seeking to alleviate Yemen’s humanitarian crisis, and as leverage in an early diplomatic battle with Saudi Arabia, the Biden administration was quick to lift the sanctions with the support of a then-Democratic House of Representatives.

Following the Houthis’ incessant Red Sea attacks, which it claims it will continue until Israel allows sufficient humanitarian assistance into Gaza, the Biden administration has been weighing reversing its 2021 decision.

It has also had to grapple with whether doing so might upend a durable but still tenuous ceasefire between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. A Saudi-led coalition fought the Houthis in a devastating years-long war, and talks of a more permanent ceasefire have been growing.

(AP Photo)

“The U.S. still supports reaching a durable peace in Yemen. And these ongoing attacks are incompatible with the peace in Yemen,” said the second senior administration official. “So, if the Houthis choose to focus on pursuing peace in Yemen, the U.S. can work with them to support implementation for licenses or other measures.”

The first administration official said the SGDT sanctions are more appropriate and effective in the case of the Houthis, which is why the FTO designation is not a part of the announced sanctions scheme.