Donald Trump weighs Elise Stefanik as potential running mate

Former U.S. President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, is contemplating Representative Elise Stefanik as his running mate.

Stefanik gained prominence during a congressional hearing on anti-Semitism on campuses, where she demonstrated assertiveness.

Sources reveal that Trump recently praised Stefanik during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, acknowledging her as a potential vice presidential candidate, describing her as "a killer."

Multiple reports indicate that Trump's campaign team has seriously considered Stefanik, known as a moderate Republican, for the role over the past month. Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon affirmed that Stefanik was a top contender among possible vice-presidential candidates.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Stefanik's notable intervention came during a congressional hearing where she questioned university presidents about the rise in anti-Semitic incidents on campuses following the Hamas massacre on October 7. Notably, Stefanik pressed Harvard's resigning President Claudine Gay on whether advocating for the genocide of Jews violated the university's rules on intimidation and harassment.

Gay's refusal to provide a direct answer led Stefanik to call for her resignation. Subsequently, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned, and Gay resigned about a month later, facing allegations of plagiarism in her academic work.

Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Beyond her vocal stance on anti-Semitism, Stefanik is recognized for her unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump, making her a significant asset for the former president's potential campaign.