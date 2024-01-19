In a recent development, 65 Harvard University employees, comprising faculty and staff, have come together to form a new anti-Israel group known as "Harvard Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine (FSJP)."

The group's primary objective is to persuade the university to sever its ties with the State of Israel, as reported by the Harvard Crimson student newspaper.

According to the official announcement from FSJP, the group contends that the ongoing events in Gaza are linked to the "prolonged violent dispossession of the Palestinian people over more than 75 years." The group accuses the U.S. government, media, and other institutions of providing "support for the Israeli occupation and its alleged colonial and racial violence."

FSJP claims that pro-Palestinian voices at Harvard have been stifled since the October 7 Hamas massacre. Embracing the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, FSJP calls on Harvard to "withdraw its investments from the State of Israel and all companies that support Israeli apartheid, settler colonialism, and systematic human rights abuses against the Palestinians."

The announcement, released on January 6, follows the resignation of former Harvard President Claudine Gay amid scandals related to the tolerance of anti-Semitism on campus and allegations of plagiarism.

The university has faced accusations of fostering a climate of anti-Semitism, with 34 student groups issuing a statement blaming Israeli victims for the October 7 massacre immediately after the incident.

Furthermore, on October 18, an Israeli student was reportedly attacked by anti-Israel activists, sparking additional criticism over the lack of disciplinary action against the attackers and the university's perceived tolerance of anti-Semitic behavior.

This led to a group of six Jewish students filed a lawsuit against Harvard, alleging that the university allowed its campus to become a bastion of anti-Semitism.