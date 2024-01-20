Hamas official labels U.S. a "full partner in genocidal war"
"Biden is a full partner in the genocidal war, and our people expect no good from him" said Izzat al-Rishq
A senior Hamas official, Izzat al-Rishq, has rejected recent statements by U.S. President Joe Biden regarding the potential acceptance of a Palestinian state by Israel.
In response to Biden's remarks that it remains a possibility for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to the creation of a Palestinian state, al-Rishq labeled the U.S. president as a "full partner in the genocidal war."
After a month of silence on the matter, Biden expressed on Friday that the prospect of Israel agreeing to a Palestinian state still exists amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Al-Rishq, a member of the Hamas politburo, dismissed Biden's comments, stating, "The illusion that Biden maintains regarding a State of Palestine and its characteristics does not deceive our people." He further emphasized, "Biden is a full partner in the genocidal war, and our people expect no good from him."
During a White House press conference, Biden also discussed the possibility of different two-state solutions and highlighted that some United Nations member countries lack independent military forces.