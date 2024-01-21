U.S. recognition of Palestinian state rises from zero to 5-8 percent, says NYT columnist

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman estimated that the chances of U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state have gone from zero to 5-8 percent (i.e. no longer nonexistent).

Speaking on the Ezra Klein podcast, a NYT production, Friedman based his estimation on "people who talk a lot" to the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

"He has leverage. The question is, where in the election cycle he has that and, therefore, when he might want to use it," Friedman answered to a question on whether Biden has leverage to push Netanyahu.

"There is politics around this issue, and he’s running in a very close election against Donald Trump. He’s already probably lost a lot of Arab-American votes over this. He certainly doesn’t want to lose more Jewish-American votes over this. So we’d be naive not to think that isn’t in his calculation," he explained.

(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

"I’ve been talking to people, and I don’t want to say it’s in the administration. But it’s in people who talk a lot to the administration, who are talking about the United States actually recognizing a Palestinian state right now within provisional boundaries, the pre-1967 boundaries," Friedman told Klein.

"Then making the argument that that state will come into being when Palestinians meet certain institutional metrics to make it a reality," he added.

"I think that would be a gigantic shock to the Israeli system if it happens. I think the odds of it happening are somewhere between 5 and 8 percent. But I don’t think they’re zero anymore," Friedman continued.

"Because why? Because when you look at what Blinken said in his last trip to Israel, we need exactly this, a Palestinian Authority to govern these areas, said it publicly after meeting Netanyahu — and you know where Israel is — the question has to be asked, how long do we go just declaring this? Or do we bring any leverage to bringing it about?" he concluded.