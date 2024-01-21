English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Trump

The Florida governor bows out, leaving Nikki Haley as Trump's sole primary challenger

i24NEWS
1 min read
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by NewsNation at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.Gerald Herbert / AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he said in a video posted to the X social media site. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749159384112845285

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee. 

This article received 0 comments