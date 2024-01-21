DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Trump

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he said in a video posted to the X social media site.

That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.