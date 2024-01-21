DeSantis suspends his 2024 presidential campaign, endorses Trump
The Florida governor bows out, leaving Nikki Haley as Trump's sole primary challenger
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Sunday suspended his run for the Republican presidential nomination, he said in a video posted to the X social media site.
That came as South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley made her closing argument in New Hampshire on Sunday to challenge Donald Trump as the Republican presidential nominee.
