CENTCOM changes status of lost U.S. Navy SEALs to deceased

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday declared two U.S. Navy SEALs who had been missing for over ten days deceased. The intensive search and rescue mission embarked upon following the SEALs' disappearance during an operation against an illegal arms shipment which has now transitioned to recovery efforts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749206289488703903 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the CENTCOM statement, the mission began after the SEALs went missing on January 11 while boarding a dhow suspected of transporting advanced Iranian weaponry. In the days that followed, an extensive multinational search effort unfolded over an area exceeding 21,000 square miles. This operation saw significant contributions from airborne and naval assets provided by the U.S., Japan, and Spain in a determined effort to locate the missing service members.

Support for the search operation was widespread, including contributions from the Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center, the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area Command, the University of San Diego's Scripps Institute of Oceanography, and the Office of Naval Research's Oceanographic Support division. The collaboration highlighted the global commitment to the safety and recovery of military personnel in distress.