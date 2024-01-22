Sundance film festival sees anti-Israel protest demanding ceasefire

Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators, including notable film and TV personalities, braved near-freezing temperatures at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Sunday.

Organized by the Palestinian Solidarity Association of Utah and Armed Queers Salt Lake City, the protest aimed to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, focusing its message on artists, creatives, and patrons of the arts.

The January 12 Instagram post by organizers stated, "From paintings and graffiti on the apartheid wall dividing the occupied territories to songs and poems using pens as their weapons, Palestinians have shown us what hope and steadfastness looks like."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749164305436799070 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While smaller than some global protests in the last three months supporting Gaza, the Sundance rally gained attention due to its connection with the film festival. Film stars Melissa Barrera and Indya Moore, attending premieres of their films "Ponyboi" and "Your Monster," respectively, participated in the protest. Both actors have been vocal supporters of the Palestinian cause since the recent conflict began.

Barrera had denounced what she called "ethnic cleansing" in Gaza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749200743977132472 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Utah Highway Patrol officers and Armed Queers Salt Lake City were present at the protest, ensuring the safety of pro-Palestinian activists . The Sundance Institute and Park City Police Department had prior knowledge of the demonstration.

Despite the predominantly anti-Israel stance, a few pro-Israel counter-protesters chanted "Bring them home" in response to the larger crowd's "From the river to the sea."