'First-in-nation' primary votes are in: Nikki Haley eyes upset as she sweeps Dixville Notch

U.S. presidential contender for the Republican party, Nikki Haley, on Tuesday morning swept the “First in the Nation” primary votes in the small village of New Hampshire, hoping for the results to snowball throughout the snowy northeastern state.

"A great start to a great day in New Hampshire,” Haley posted on X, following a voting process of six voters that took a total of 10 minutes. “Thank you Dixville Notch!"

At the stroke of midnight, Dixville Notch opens for a tradition known as the “First in the Nation’ vote, with a single booth. Other locations in the state of New Hampshire open at 6am for the U.S. presidential primaries.

A former governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Haley remained the only challenger to Donald Trump. Polls indicated that the former president was leading in the moderate state of New Hampshire.

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

“Every day the Republican Party is becoming more and more unified,” Trump said, with most dropouts from the GOP presidential primary contest endorsing him, several of whom stood with him on stage. “Now is the time for the Republican Party to come together. We have to unify.”

A national field director for the Trump campaign, James Blair, told The Associated Press “If she doesn’t win here, there’s no path for her whatsoever going forward,” adding “Republicans control the nominating process. They are with Donald Trump, growing every day.”

“America does not do coronations,” Haley said at a campaign event, adding “Let’s show all of the media class and the political class that we’ve got a different plan in mind, and let’s show the country what we can do.”

Haley also stood with significant Republican backing, particularly that of New Hampshire’s Governor Chris Sununu, who told a campaign rally “I’m tired of losing, I’m tired losers and I’m sure as hell tired of Donald Trump!”