Trump, Biden win New Hampshire primary; Kennedy qualifies for ballot

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to win the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary, which would be his second victory toward becoming the GOP candidate.

At the Democratic contest, current U.S. President Joe Biden won a write-in campaign after a dispute between the state and national party barred his name from appearing on the ballot.

(AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

While the 2024 General U.S. Election became increasingly likely to be a rematch between Trump and Biden, independent contender Robert F. Kennedy Jr. collected enough signatures to qualify for the ballot in November, making the nephew of John F. Kennedy a wildcard that could take votes away from either the former Republican president or the Democrat incumbent.

Trump's sole remaining contender, former governor and UN ambassador Nikki Haley, vowed to continue her campaign, saying “New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last in the nation. This is race is far from over."

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The former president, on the other hand, was on the attack and told Fox News that Haley should end her campaign, “If she doesn’t drop out, we have to waste money instead of spending it on Biden, which is our focus.”

Biden released a statement, following the projected results in New Hampshire, also directing his focus toward the general election, “It is now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee."