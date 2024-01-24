80% of Americans support Israel in its war against Hamas, new poll shows

A recent Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, surveying over 2,300 American voters, has illuminated strong backing for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas, particularly in the aftermath of the October 7 attack.

The findings reflect the diverse perspectives held by Americans on the complexities of the situation.

The poll revealed the following key insights:

The majority of respondents (83%) classified the Oct. 7 attacks as a terrorist act, with 94% of those over 65 sharing this view compared to 74% among individuals aged 18-24.

A significant portion (74%) of participants believed that Hamas' actions constituted genocide, while 75% considered the assault unjustifiable despite Palestinian demands. Notably, younger Americans expressed less support for Israel in this aspect.

Overwhelmingly, 80% of respondents expressed support for Israel over Hamas, showcasing a broad alignment with Israel's position. Among those aged 18-24, 54% did not find the attacks justifiable, with support increasing across older age groups, reaching 93% among those over 65.

The majority of respondents (69%) believed that Israel is actively working to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, while 66% believed that Israel is acting in self-defense.

A notable 67% of participants indicated that a ceasefire should only be considered if hostages are released, and Hamas cedes control of Gaza, echoing Israel's objectives in the conflict.

Concerning Hamas' intentions, 74% of respondents believed that the group seeks to exterminate Jews in Israel.