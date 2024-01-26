First nitrogen gas execution in Alabama raises controversy

In a historic and controversial move, Alabama executed convicted murderer Kenneth Eugene Smith using nitrogen gas, becoming the first state globally to employ this method of capital punishment.

The execution, which took place at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, has drawn attention and criticism due to the unusual and prolonged nature of Smith's final moments.

Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File

Smith, 58, had lost two final appeals to the Supreme Court and one to a federal appeals court, arguing that the execution by nitrogen gas constituted cruel and unusual punishment. The Death Penalty Information Center notes that Smith is the first person to be executed using pure nitrogen gas anywhere in the world.

The execution unfolded on Thursday night, with Smith appearing to convulse and shake violently for about four minutes after the nitrogen gas began flowing through his full-face mask. It took an additional two to three minutes before he seemed to lose consciousness, all while audibly gasping for air. The entire process, witnessed by a journalist, reportedly took around 25 minutes.

AP Photo/Kim Chandler

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed Smith's death at 8:25 p.m., more than three decades after he was convicted of the murder of Elizabeth Sennett in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Ivey stated, "After more than 30 years and attempt after attempt to game the system, Mr. Smith has answered for his horrendous crimes. I pray that Elizabeth Sennett's family can receive closure after all these years dealing with that great loss."

According to a journalist who witnessed the execution, Smith's reaction to the nitrogen gas was unlike any other he had seen in Alabama. Lee Hedgepeth reported, "Kenny just began to gasp for air repeatedly, and the execution took about 25 minutes total."

AP Photo/Kim Chandler

Breathing nitrogen without oxygen causes cells in the body to break down, leading to death. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall defended the method, stating it was "an effective and humane method of execution," countering earlier predictions of activists and the media.

The execution raised concerns among medical professionals, and the UN's High Commissioner for Human Rights urged a halt to the execution, suggesting that gassing Smith could amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment under international human rights law.

AP Photo/Kim Chandler

Smith's legal team expressed deep sadness at his execution, emphasizing that the jury had voted to spare his life, but a judge overrode that decision. The Supreme Court's decision to proceed with the nitrogen gas execution, despite earlier challenges, has sparked debates about the ethics and humanity of the method.