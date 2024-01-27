Former U.S. President Donald Trump was ordered Friday by a New York civil court to pay $83.3 million to author Elizabeth Jean Carroll for defamation.

Carroll accused Trump of rape in the 1990s. The billionaire, currently campaigning for president, immediately criticized the decision on Truth Social, calling the ruling "ridiculous" and announcing his intention to appeal.

The amount, decided by a popular jury, includes $65 million in punitive damages. Jurors recognized the intent to harm Trump, 77, who had already been found responsible for defamatory remarks against Carroll, 80.

Carroll, a former columnist for Elle magazine, had filed a complaint for moral and professional damage of at least $10 million.

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Carroll's complaint stems from an alleged 1996 rape charge in a New York dressing room. She also filed a lawsuit in 2022 for rape and defamation, which led to Trump being found liable last May for sexual assault 28 years ago and for defamatory remarks made in 2022.

Trump had been ordered to pay five million dollars in restitution, bringing the total compensation owed to more than 88 million dollars.

The second trial, focused on defamation, follows a first complaint in 2019. The trial began on January 16 in a tense atmosphere, with the frequent presence of Trump, who is running to return to the White House.

Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP

His sudden departure from the courtroom during closing arguments marked a high point in the trial.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, accused Trump of continuing to defame her client during the trial.

Trump continued his attacks on Truth Social, calling Carroll "sick" and accusing him of fabricating a "FALSE story." In addition to this case, Trump faces four other criminal trials.