New victim identified from 9/11 terror attack in New York City

In a recent development, another victim of the September 11, 2001 attacks has been identified, shedding light on the lingering impact of the tragic event.

The newly identified victim is John Ballantine Niven, 44, who served as the vice president of Aon Risk Services, an insurance firm located on the 105th floor of tower number 2 of the World Trade Center.

The announcement was made by New York authorities, marking John Niven as the 1,650th victim to be identified among those who lost their lives in the suicide attacks perpetrated by al-Qaeda terrorists on the twin towers in Manhattan and on the Pentagon. The World Trade Center, specifically tower number 2, was struck by an airliner hijacked during the infamous terrorist attacks.

Mayor Eric Adams of New York expressed appreciation for this new identification, acknowledging its potential to bring comfort to the victim's family.

The identification was made possible through advancements in forensic techniques, specifically using a next-generation sequencing method. This technique is known for its heightened sensitivity and faster results compared to traditional DNA analysis.

However, despite these efforts, approximately 40% of the victims of the World Trade Center attack still remain unidentified.