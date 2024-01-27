World's largest cruise ship to set sail from Maimi to the Caribean

Royal Caribbean International's highly-anticipated Icon of the Seas is poised to embark on its maiden voyage this weekend, offering passengers an extraordinary cruising experience.

As the world's largest cruise ship and the first in the new Icon Class, it has already generated significant buzz, breaking records for bookings before its departure.

Measuring an impressive 20 decks high, nearly 1,200 feet long, and weighing 250,800 gross tons, Icon of the Seas is a floating destination in itself. With a capacity to accommodate 5,610 guests at double occupancy, the ship is designed to cater to the diverse needs of families and multi-generational travelers.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, shared insights during a preview cruise, stating, "We designed a ship that really hits squarely in what the consumer is looking for, especially the family, multi-generational consumer."

The ship's itineraries will include seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises departing from Miami, Florida. Each voyage will include a visit to Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, featuring a new adults-only area named Hideaway Beach.

Icon of the Seas boasts eight distinct neighborhoods, with five being entirely new, offering a variety of attractions and experiences for passengers. The ship aims to redefine the cruise industry by providing an "unparalleled combination of luxury, entertainment, and innovation."

The maiden voyage on Saturday will also include stops at Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Thomas, ensuring passengers have the opportunity to explore diverse and vibrant destinations.

