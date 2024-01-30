Massachusetts man arrested for threatening synagogues and Jewish organization

In a disturbing incident of antisemitism, a 59-year-old Massachusetts man, John Reardon, has been arrested for allegedly making threats to bomb synagogues and kill members of the Jewish community, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Boston.

Reardon, a resident of Millis, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving threatening voicemails for Congregation Agudas Achim in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on January 25.

In the voicemail, he reportedly made explicit threats to kill congregants and bomb the synagogue. Authorities stated that Reardon also made a similar call to another local synagogue and a Jewish organization just ten minutes later.

Charged with one count of using a facility of interstate commerce to threaten harm via an explosive, Reardon faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years. He had previously been in the custody of the Bristol County Sheriff's Office.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy expressed deep concern about the allegations, emphasizing that they reflect the growing wave of antisemitism in the country. Levy stated, "The numbers do not lie — incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia are spiking."

Jodi Cohen, the special agent in charge of the FBI, Boston Division, condemned Reardon's actions, describing his use of words as a weapon to intimidate members of Congregation Agudas Achim. Cohen stressed that no one should fear becoming a victim of violence at the hands of an angry stranger.

The arrest comes amid a notable increase in incidents of harassment, antisemitic hate crimes, and bias claims against Jewish and Muslim communities, particularly following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent military offensive in Gaza.