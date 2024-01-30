Roger Waters dropped by BMG over Israel comments - report

Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG) is to terminate its contract with the Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters over his statements about Israel and Ukraine, Variety reported on Tuesday.

The report noted that Waters antisemitic statements "infuriated his former bandmates, as they have driven off several suitors interested in acquiring the wizening band’s recorded-music catalog, which was said to be on the market for half a billion dollars."

According Variety, BMG signed a deal with Waters back in 2016 and planned to release a newly re-recorded version of Pink Floyd's legendary 1973 album 'Dark Side of the Moon in 2023,' but the new CEO Thomas Coesfeld dropped the contract. The album was eventually released by the UK label Cooking Vinyl.

Since the Israel-Hamas war kicked off, Rogers has made multiple antisemitic statement. For one, he claimed that "the whole thing was blown out of proportion by Israeli lies" referring to the October 7 attack that took lives of 1200 people.

Before that, Rogers was under investigation of the German for over a “Nazi-style” costume worn on stage in Berlin in 2023.

His former colleagues have also reported a pattern of antisemitic abuse.

In a video interview with Glenn Greenwald earlier in November, Waters briefly mentioned being "fired" from BMG, but continued with a "long, familiar tirade" about the conspiracies against him in publishing, noted the report.

