Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla pay package voided by Delaware judge

A Delaware judge has nullified the $56 billion pay package awarded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk in 2018, stating that the electric automaker's board of directors failed to demonstrate the "fairness" of the compensation plan.

The ruling, announced on Tuesday, led to a 3 percent decline in Tesla's share price during after-hours trading.

This pay package, granted in 2018, was the largest compensation plan in public corporate history, catapulting Elon Musk to centi-billionaire status and making him the richest person globally.

The plan included the opportunity for Musk to secure 12 tranches of Tesla stock options, contingent on the company's market capitalization rising by $50 billion and achieving specified revenue targets.

Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen McCormick, in her 200-page decision, questioned whether the richest person in the world was overpaid and agreed with the shareholder plaintiff, Richard Tornetta, who alleged that Tesla's directors breached their fiduciary duties by approving an excessive compensation plan.

McCormick found that Musk effectively "controlled Tesla" and criticized the flawed process leading to the board's approval of the compensation. She stated that Musk had extensive ties with individuals negotiating on Tesla's behalf, raising concerns about a lack of independence in the decision-making process.

"In the final analysis, Musk launched a self-driving process, recalibrating the speed and direction along the way as he saw fit," wrote Judge McCormick. "The process arrived at an unfair price. And through this litigation, the plaintiff requests a recall."

The judge ruled in favor of Tornetta, stating, "The plaintiff is entitled to rescission."

She called for the parties to confer on a final order and submit a joint letter addressing all issues, including fees, to conclude the matter at the trial level.

Elon Musk responded to the decision with a tweet: "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

The court's ruling emphasized the finding that Musk, rather than the board of directors and shareholders, exercised control over Tesla, particularly concerning the determination of his compensation. The judge highlighted Musk's significant equity stake, influential corporate positions, and dominant role in the process leading to the board's approval of the compensation plan.

Tesla and Musk's attorneys were unable to prove that the stockholder vote was fully informed, as the proxy statement inaccurately described key directors as independent and omitted crucial details about the compensation process, according to the court's decision.

In recent developments, Musk has expressed a desire for 25 percent voting control over Tesla, currently holding about 13 percent of the company's stock outright.