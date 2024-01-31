Prosecutor avoids testifying on relationship with District Attorney in Trump case

Special prosecutor Nathan Wade reached an agreement in his divorce case, scrapping a court hearing that would have focused on his relationship with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the two of whom are prosecuting former U.S. President Donald Trump and others on alleged criminal election-interference in the state of Georgia.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Henry Thompson said there was no longer a need for the hearing scheduled on Wednesday, regarding allegations of a romantic relationship between the special prosecutor and District Attorney Willis, following the agreement between Wade and his wife Jocelyn.

“The parties, by and through their counsel of record, have entered into a temporary agreement addressing all issues presently before the Court,” Thompson wrote in a court filing from Tuesday, noting that the parties "have further agreed that the terms and provisions of this temporary agreement shall not be filed with the Court.”

Andrea Dyer Hastings, a lawyer for Jocelyn Wade, said the agreement only resolved issues on temporary alimony payments and attorney’s fees, but did not “settle the case” to divide the assets accrued by the couple over 26 years of marriage.

"Our aim is to guide our client towards a just and equitable divorce resolution — without political agenda or public scrutiny. We are not connected to, nor concerned with, any other case," Hastings added.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Willis hired Wade in 2021 to join the prosecution team for the Trump case, generating the latter a sizable income of $650,00 from government funds. The relationship between the two attorneys, and allegation that the job was awarded based on the two dating, was put into the spotlight due to the ethics of awarding the taxpayer-funded job.

An attorney for Trump 2020 campaign official Mike Roman, a co-defendant in the Willis case, was the first to put a spotlight on the allegations in a January 8 court filing which claimed the two prosecutors benefitted financially from the contract and case to prosecute the former president, also alleging that Wade never tried a felony case before.