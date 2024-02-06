Hey Israel, don't be so sure about your support among Republicans

It's no secret that American conservatives, namely the Evangelical movement, have been a bulwark of Israel support for decades. But a transformation is occurring within the Republican party, engendered by greater changes within American society, and support for Israel is no longer as steadfast as it was in the past.

After spending the past four months covering the Israel-Hamas war here in Israel, I've observed this trend in conversations with individuals from my deeply conservative home state of Georgia. During these discussions, some expressed concerns about America's involvement and spending in international conflicts such as Israel’s, despite the country’s urgent domestic issues. Others began to express their belief in conspiracies that are popular in a growing number of right-wing circles.

I heard someone remark, “I agree that Israel has the right to defend itself, but we are already spending so many American tax dollars to support Ukraine.”

Another surprisingly commented, "Israel is pushing for the New World Order," thereby suggesting a theory that posits the involvement of Israel and Zionist Jews in a wider scheme aimed at attaining global dominance.

It seems that as the 2024 elections race breaks into full swing, we are seeing a new sect within American conservatism crystallize — one that appears to question the traditional support for Israel and signals a potential transformation in the relationship between the Republican party and the Jewish State.

The rise of conspiracies

As a journalist who uses social media extensively in my work, I frequently encounter diverse opinions and reactions within the comment sections of my videos and on my social media feeds. While I am certainly not the one who labels every matter as a conspiracy, the growing emergence of antisemitism within right-wing circles via antisemitic conspiracy theories is becoming increasingly concerning.

Their antisemitism, which is expressed largely as anti-Zionism, is often based on historic conspiracy theories and even blood libels. These include allegations that Jews secretly control the governments of Western countries via clandestine organizations that manipulate international banks and world leaders to the detriment of non-Jews. It portrays all Jews as conspirators who seek to dominate the world — an ideology that led the Nazis to implement the "Final Solution," a plan that resulted in the mass genocide of six million Jews.

On most social media platforms I tend to receive positive comments about Israel from those identifying as conservatives, however, there is one place that has become openly hostile: the alt-tech video hosting service BitChute. Most of the platform’s users are known to be right-wing, and yet when I upload Israel related content to the site, the reactions are almost always negative.

While it's crucial to acknowledge that these conspiracy theories do not represent the majority of American conservative beliefs, they are nonetheless a growing phenomenon, and are exploited by hate groups and far-right extremists both in the U.S. and around the world.

Generational Perceptions

While Israel is no longer seen as an underdog on the geopolitical stage, this was not always the case. Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, are among the generations with the strongest support for Israel. They were born around the same time as the Jewish state, and saw the nation overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges in its early days as it defended itself against neighboring Arab nations who launched multiple attacks in an attempt to eradicate it, as in the 6-Day War in 1967 and the Yom Kippur (October) War in 1973.

By contrast, Millennials and Gen Zers like myself, who make up today's younger voters, grew up with a vastly different perspective on Israel. An established state that for the past few decades has fought against guerilla-like terror groups, their understanding of the threats Israel faces is influenced by biased, sensationalized, and often misleading information found on social media platforms that have become the largest source of "news" content for the under-40 age set.

According to a 2023 Gallup poll, there was a significant 14-point decrease in Republican millennials' net sympathy for Israel between the years 2011-2014 and 2019-2023. Meanwhile, support for Israel remained consistent among Republican Baby Boomers, and it actually increased by 10 points among members of Generation X, who were born between 1965-1981.

Because we exist in a challenging information landscape, Israel, a regional superpower, must present its case and shore up support, as sympathies among Millennials and Gen Zers are increasingly leaning towards the Palestinian side of the conflict.

Just observe how a video report I published on TikTok, the go-to social media platform among Gen Z, garners a predominantly anti-Israel reaction within the comments section.

The Ukraine Effect

Republicans are showing signs of waning support for Ukraine as the war enters its 22nd month. According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in October, only 41 percent of Americans expressed support for providing arms to Ukraine, a significant drop from the 65 percent recorded in a June 2023 survey. Among Republicans, the decline was even more pronounced, with support plummeting from 56 percent to 35 percent during the same period.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas persists without a clear resolution, it is likely that the effects of war fatigue will similarly dampen Republican support. This trend aligns with a growing sentiment among Republicans that the U.S. is entangled in far too many international conflicts. Within the party, there is a notable shift towards prioritizing domestic concerns, with a focus on the economy, employment, and border security.

In a broader context, this transformation in traditional conservative thought is highlighted by the changing positions of several influential conservative figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens. These commentators are beginning to question the rationale behind America's blanket-support for Israel and the validity of expending American resources in overseas conflicts.

A solution?

While the majority of American conservatives continue to support Israel, we are beginning to witness a decline in that support as the Israeli-Hamas war continues, and as the presidential race casts a spotlight on America’s overall support for its ally. It's essential for Israel to effectively communicate with American conservatives, and emphasize that a decisive victory would not only benefit Israel but also contribute significantly to defeating global terrorism, which poses a significant and persistent threat to American international and domestic interests.

This message resonates with the conservative viewpoint that recognizes war as an ugly, yet necessary endeavor in the global struggle against terrorism.

