NYC restaurant supporting Israel gets vandalized again

A popular Upper West Side restaurant Gazala's which openly displays its support for Israel in war against Hamas was vandalized multiple times, New York Post reported on Tuesday.

According to the owner, Gazala Halabi, a member of the Druze community, "someone scrawled “Free Palestine” in her restaurant’s bathroom on Monday - the second time the eatery has been hit with graffiti."

In front of it, Gazala's that serves the traditional regional dishes, like hummus and bourekas, has a stand with Israeli and Druze flags. That led some Palestinian supporters "to walk out once they spot the flag or leave when they look at the menu and see Israel listed on the map of the Middle East," read the report.

According to the owner, one of the customers yelled at a waited: "Tell your owner that Israel has no right to exist!"

"It’s like someone entering your home," said Halabi. "How dare they! If you want to fight, go fight in Gaza. Not here."

Halabi was born in Daliat El Carmel, a village near Haifa that is home to a large Druze population.

The incident follows a report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) that said antisemitism rose by 360% across the United States between October 7 and January 7.

Earlier on Friday, pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters faced off at a large rally on the East Side.

