Biden cautions against wider conflict after U.S. soldiers' deaths in Jordan

Following the drone attack in Jordan that claimed the lives of three U.S. service members, President Joe Biden has indicated that he has determined a response to the incident, attributed to Iranian-backed militias by his administration.

However, Biden emphasized his reluctance to escalate tensions in the Middle East and stressed the need to refine the details of his response plan.

During a statement at the White House before departing for a fundraising trip to Florida, President Biden stated, "I don't think we need a broader war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for." Despite the severity of the situation, the President conveyed a measured approach to avoid widening the conflict.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci), File

U.S. officials are currently working to identify which of the Iran-backed groups is responsible for the attack, marking the first killing of U.S. troops in a series of incidents targeting U.S. forces in the region since October 7. While the Pentagon evaluates response options, a U.S. official informed the Associated Press that considerations are still underway.

John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, refrained from previewing the specifics of the U.S. response but indicated that it would be delivered in stages.