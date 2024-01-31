U.S. plans extensive retaliation against Iran-backed militants - report

According to an NBC News report, the United States is gearing up for a robust retaliatory campaign against Iran-backed militants, with officials suggesting it could span several weeks.

This response follows a deadly drone strike on a Jordanian base, resulting in the death of three American service members.

Targets reportedly include Iranian interests outside the country, and the campaign will involve both military strikes and cyber operations.

President Joe Biden's potential decision to retaliate with 'regulatory campaigns' may heighten tensions. Tehran has warned it will conduct decisive action in response to any attack on its territory or interests.

The U.S. has also sanctioned three entities with ties to funding the IRGC and Hezbollah. "These entities have generated hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of revenue from selling Iranian commodities."

Earlier, the president cautions against wider conflict after U.S. soldiers' deaths in Jordan.

He emphasized reluctance to escalate tensions in the Middle East and stressed the need to refine the details of his response plan. "I don't think we need a broader war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for."

Officially, the U.S. is currently working to identify which of the Iran-backed groups is responsible for the attack, marking the first killing of U.S. troops in a series of incidents targeting U.S. forces in the region since October 7.