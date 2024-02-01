US House passes bill to ban Hamas, other perpetrators of October 7

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill banning Hamas members and other terrorist elements who perpetrated the October 7 attack.

The resolution, an amendment to the US immigration code, singles out Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and the Palestinian Liberation Organization. The move would bar any non-US citizen who participated in the October 7 massacres in Israel from "seeking any immigration-related relief or protections" in the US.

The bill passed by 422-2-1 vote. Representatives Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) and Cori Bush (Missouri) were the only opponents, while Delia Ramirez (Illinois) voted present.

The changes will now need to pass the US Senate to become law, in the likely case US President Joe Biden does not veto the measure.

For more developments in the Israel-Hamas war, click here.