'Biden Doctrine': 3 track push for Palestinian state, Saudi-Israel deal and regional stability - report

The “Biden Doctrine” coined by The New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman brought strategic thinking and planning from his reporting into three tracks, which if tied together in implementation, would be “the biggest strategic realignment in the region since the 1979 Camp David treaty.”

The column began with an opinion that either a new strategy unfolds in the U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration. Or the war in Gaza which blew up into a larger crisis in the Middle East will “metastasize” to strengthen Iran, weaken America, and isolate Israel.

Friedman described one track as a “strong and resolute stand on Iran” which would increase a military retaliation against Iranian proxies in response to an attack in Jordan by pro-Tehran militias in Iraq, namely Kataib Hezbollah, that resulted in the death of three American soldiers and many more wounded.

The second track, tied to the first and third tracks, would be “an unprecedented U.S. diplomatic initiative to promote a Palestinian state — NOW.” The NYT columnist emphasized with the urgency of now stressed by families of hostages, abducted on October 7 and in Gaza by terrorist organizations.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Friedman described the initiative as recognition of a “demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip” which would depend on the Palestinians having “a set of defined, credible institutions and security capabilities” so such a state would be “viable” and “never threaten Israel.” According to the NYT columnist, the Biden administration already started consulting experts on “different forms” the recognition would take.

The final concurrent track entailed an expanded security alliance with Saudi Arabia, coupled with a normalization agreement with Israel, and ushered in by the aforementioned diplomatic process leading to the “demilitarized Palestinian state led by a transformed Palestinian Authority.”

Friedman concluded again with urgency, claiming that Israel is losing on three fronts. In public perception, despite Hamas having raped and murdered civilian Israelis. In overextension, by “invading Gaza without any plan” for an alternative Palestinian governance. And in regional stability, while being “the target of a four-front Iranian onslaught — by Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Shiite militias in Iraq” without being able to generate allies “to win the war” unless there’s a “legitimate Palestinian partner.”