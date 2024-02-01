Chicago mayor breaks tie to pass Gaza cease-fire resolution

Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson cast a crucial tie-breaking vote on Wednesday for the City Council's resolution calling for a cease-fire in the ongoing war in Gaza, a contentious decision that followed appeals from several labor union leaders and Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The resolution, led by progressive Alds. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Daniel La Spata, received a divided vote, with 23 alderpeople in favor and 23 against. Mayor Johnson's tie-breaking vote ultimately tipped the balance in favor of the cease-fire resolution.

“We as elected officials have the power to save lives by uplifting a demand that is now shared by many. To be on the right side of history,” expressed Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez, highlighting the significance of the cease-fire resolution.

The vote followed hours of heated debate, leading to the clearing of the main council chambers after multiple outbursts from the public.

The passed resolution calls for a permanent cease-fire, humanitarian assistance, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Alds. Debra Silverstein and Raymond Lopez pushed for an alternative resolution that solely called for the release of hostages without endorsing a cease-fire.

"I believe that a durable peace begins with a cease-fire,” said Ald. Nicole Lee, who decided to vote yes despite some of her recommended language not making it into the final version. “I watched the news and see children being pulled from the rubble ... my instinct is to help.”

Mayor Johnson, in support of the cease-fire resolution, emphasized the council's power to save lives and be "on the right side of history."

The resolution's passage comes after the City Council's resolution in October, condemning the October 7 attack by Hamas, which drew public criticism and lacked unanimous support.