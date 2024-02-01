U.S. military stockpiles in Australia amid concerns over Taiwan tensions - report

A new Reuters report suggests that the U.S. military is intensifying its focus on military logistics aiming to enhance its readiness and capabilities in the critical Pacific region.

As concerns grow over a potential conflict with China over Taiwan, the U.S. military has reportedly quietly increased its stockpile of equipment, including vehicles and containers, in warehouses located in Bandiana, northeastern Victoria, Australia.

The equipment, part of the Talisman Sabre exercises, comprises around 330 vehicles and trailers along with 130 containers. This move, previously undisclosed, is seen as an effort to bolster logistics support, a key vulnerability identified in potential conflicts over Taiwan.

Officials told Reuters that the U.S. military is concerned about the possibility of China targeting critical logistics infrastructure, such as jet fuel supplies or refueling ships, to cripple U.S. air and sea power without engaging in direct combat.

Delil SOULEIMAN / AFP

General Charles Flynn, the top U.S. army commander in the Pacific, stated that this approach of 'pre-positioning equipment in allied countries', like Australia, is likely to be expanded in the future. The Pentagon says it is actively working with allies to enhance the mobility and distribution of U.S. forces, recognizing the need to adapt to evolving challenges.

While the Chinese embassy in Washington did not directly respond to the reports, a spokesperson emphasized the importance of avoiding military contact with Taiwan and urged the U.S. to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait.