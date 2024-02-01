Senate grilling: Zuckerberg faces accusations; "you have blood on your hands"

In a fiery Senate hearing focused on safeguarding children and adolescents on social media, leaders from major platforms such as Meta (Facebook, Instagram), X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Discord, and Snapchat found themselves under intense scrutiny from senators.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced direct accusations during the session.

During the hearing aimed at addressing concerns related to the well-being of young users, senators openly criticized the platforms' approach to child safety. While Meta and Snapchat publicly endorsed legislation designed to enhance online protection for minors, senators voiced dissatisfaction with the companies' commitment to user safety.

Senator Dick Durbin, leading the Judiciary Committee behind the hearing, expressed frustration at the lack of accountability tools, leaving survivors and advocates pleading for a prioritization of safety over profits. Senator Lindsey Graham delivered a scathing remark directly to Mark Zuckerberg, stating, "Mr. Zuckerberg, you and the companies before us, I know you don't mean it, but you have blood on your hands. You have a product that is killing people."

In response, Zuckerberg stood up, offering an apology to the families of victims present in the Congress hall. He expressed remorse for the hardships they faced but refrained from admitting responsibility on behalf of Meta, emphasizing that no one should endure such challenges.

Zuckerberg defended Meta's commitment to protecting young people, stating, "I am sorry for everything that you had to live. No one should have to go through what you went through." He highlighted Meta's substantial investments of over $20 billion in security since 2016 and the employment of 40,000 personnel dedicated to moderation and platform security.

However, senators cited internal documents during the hearing, suggesting that Zuckerberg had rejected proposals to strengthen teams responsible for identifying risks to adolescents. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal underscored the senators' skepticism, stating, "The level of hypocrisy is staggering."